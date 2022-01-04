Lewis County announces mask, test kit distribution, changes COVID quarantine rules
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This Saturday, Lewis County will be giving out thousands of masks and home test kits it received from the state to curb the spread of COVID-19.
All 14 fire departments in the county will distribute the items on January 8 from 10 a.m. to noon.
There will be:
- KN95 masks (limit 5 per person)
- Quickvue home test kits (limit 3 per person)
- Surgical masks (limit 10 per person)
The county received 9,100 home test kits, 7,500 KN95 masks, and 7,000 surgical masks.
They will be distributed at the following fire departments:
- Beaver Falls Fire Department, 9583 Main St, Beaver Falls, NY 13305
- Castorland Fire Department, 5187 St Rte 410, Castorland, NY 13620
- Constableville Fire Company, 3059 Main St, Constableville, NY 13325
- Copenhagen Fire Department, 9950 St Rte 12, Copenhagen, NY 13626
- Croghan Fire Department, 6860 Fire Hall St, Croghan, NY 13327
- 3-G Fire Department, 6229 Blue St, Glenfield, NY 13345
- 3-G Fire Department- Brantingham Station, 5505 Partridgeville Rd, Brantingham, NY 13312
- Lowville Fire Department, 5420 Parkway Drive, Lowville, NY 13367
- Lyons Falls Fire Department, 3907 High St, Lyons Falls, NY 13368
- Martinsburg Fire Department, 5609 Whitaker Rd, Martinsburg, NY 13404
- New Bremen Fire Department, 8154 St Rte 812, Lowville, NY 13367
- Port Leyden Fire Department, 3387 Douglas St, Port Leyden, NY 13433
- Turin Fire Company, 4239 St Rte 26, Turin, NY 13473
- West Leyden Fire Department, 1046 St Rte 26, West Leyden, NY 13489
- Harrisville Fire Department, 14226 Church St, Harrisville, NY 13648
In addition, the county’s Public Health Agency has adopted the CDC’s latest COVID recommendations for shortened isolation and quarantine.
See the full news release below:
