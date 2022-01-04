Man dies in car-pedestrian crash
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
STOCKHOLM, New York (WWNY) - A Stockholm man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle late Monday afternoon.
State police say 83-year-old Robert Moulton was crossing Route 11 in the town of Stockholm at around 5:30 p.m. when he was struck by a westbound vehicle driven by 40-year-old Jason Brockway of Fort Covington.
Moulton was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, where he died.
Troopers say their investigation is continuing.
