More wind turbines coming to Lewis County

Invenergy, the developer of the project, says roads have been paved and concrete has been put down to support the turbines when they arrive this spring.(Invenergy)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOWN OF LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Get ready to see more wind turbines popping up in Lewis County.

The wind project, called Number Three Wind, just finished its construction financing phase.

A representative for Invenergy, the developer of the project, says the construction phase will employ more than 300 locals.

So far, roads have been paved and concrete has been put down to support the turbines when they arrive this spring.

The 104-megawatt project, when it’s completed in late 2022, will power around 60,000 homes across New York state.

“Lewis County has, I think it’s only 15,000 households, so it’s obviously more power than Lewis County needs. But, it will get exported to the rest of the state just like Lewis County exports extra milk and extra timber products,” said Marguerite Wells, senior manager of renewable energy, Invenergy.

The project was selected as one of a handful of renewable energy projects to receive funding from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) in 2016.

