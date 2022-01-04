Pearl E. Flubacher, 78, of Winthrop

Pearl E. Flubacher, 78, a longtime resident of McCarthy Road, passed away early Sunday morning, January 2, 2022 at her home in Norwood, where she had been living with her son, Larry. (Source: Funeral Home)

WINTHROP, New York (WWNY) - Pearl E. Flubacher, 78, a longtime resident of McCarthy Road, passed away early Sunday morning, January 2, 2022 at her home in Norwood, where she had been living with her son, Larry.

Pearl was born on January 11, 1943 in Potsdam, the daughter of the late Frank and Pearl E. (Perry) Deon. She attended schools in Norwood before achieving her GED and later her nursing degree from the Rochester School of Nursing. She first married Lawrence L. LeaShomb before he predeceased her. She later married Jerry D. Barney, he sadly predeceased her in 1991. Pearl found love again with her marriage to Albert Flubacher on November 25, 1995. Al predeceased her on June 23, 2018.

Pearl was a dedicated mother, raising her family. After completing her nursing education, she worked for a time with the Potsdam Nursing Home and later with Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley. Additionally, she and her late husband owned and operated the JB Market. She was a longtime member of the Potsdam Church of the Nazarene and former member of the Racquette River Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed donut making, bird watching and collecting, gardening, her cats, cherished the time she was able to spend with her grandchildren.

Pearl is survived by her children, Lawrence and Victoria LeaShomb of Norwood; Danny and Jacqueline LeShomb of Norwood; Steven and Ann LeaShomb of West Jefferson, North Carolina; Laura Andre of Colton; her stepchildren, Kathleen and Ray Moulton of Stockholm; and Louise Flubacher of Stockholm; many grandchildren, several great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husbands, she was predeceased by her brothers, Doug, Joe, Robert, Richard, Charlie, and Phillip Deon; and her sisters, Eleanor Monroe, Pauline LaPage, Shirley Greene, Barbra Roy, and Joanna Bond.

There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held in the spring at Bayside Cemetery, Potsdam.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made in her memory to the Potsdam Humane Society.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, where friends may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

