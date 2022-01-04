Richard M. Pritty, Sr., 54, of Watertown

Richard M. Pritty, Sr., 54, of Bronson Street, passed away, Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Richard M. Pritty, Sr., 54, of Bronson Street, passed away, Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY.

Born on August 13, 1967 in Watertown, NY, he was a son of Barbara A. Pritty and Robert Woods and he was educated in Watertown schools.

As a young man he worked with various carnivals, he enjoyed traveling to different areas and meeting new people. He also enjoyed riding around town with his chopper bicycle, talking on the CB Radio, his handle was “Caveman”, playing video games and working with tools.

Richard was a quiet, kind-hearted, gentle soul with a stubborn streak. He would say, “it was his life and he was taking charge of it”. He was affectionately known as “Coolwhip”, a nickname given to him by his cousins.

Survivors include two children whom he adored, Richard and Angie, both of Watertown, NY; two sisters, Victoria A. Pritty-Pitcher (Don), Sackets Harbor, NY, Christina Doroha (Pete), Watertown, NY; a brother, Delbert Hargis, NC; an aunt Betty Ochoa (Paul), who he lived most of his childhood with in Watertown, NY; cousins, Amber Ochoa, Colorado Springs, CO and Mary Ochoa, Theresa, NY, who were like sisters; his companion, Ruby Moore, Watertown, NY; lifelong friend, Nelson LaBarge; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

His parents, Barbara A. Pritty Slade and Robert Woods, his grandmother, Beulah M. Pritty, all passed away previously.

The family would like to give thanks to Richard’s social workers, Chad Dudley and Patty Huchzermeier for their care, understanding and kindness. Also, thanks to the staff at Pallative Care, Watertown, NY, for their compassion and especially to Katherine.

There will be no services at this time. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Antwerp, NY, in the spring.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.

