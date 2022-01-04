Advertisement

Richard M. Pritty, Sr., 54, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Richard M. Pritty, Sr., 54, of Bronson Street, passed away, Saturday, January 1, 2022 at...
Richard M. Pritty, Sr., 54, of Bronson Street, passed away, Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY.(Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Richard M. Pritty, Sr., 54, of Bronson Street, passed away, Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY.

Born on August 13, 1967 in Watertown, NY, he was a son of Barbara A. Pritty and Robert Woods and he was educated in Watertown schools.

As a young man he worked with various carnivals, he enjoyed traveling to different areas and meeting new people. He also enjoyed riding around town with his chopper bicycle, talking on the CB Radio, his handle was “Caveman”, playing video games and working with tools.

Richard was a quiet, kind-hearted, gentle soul with a stubborn streak. He would say, “it was his life and he was taking charge of it”. He was affectionately known as “Coolwhip”, a nickname given to him by his cousins.

Survivors include two children whom he adored, Richard and Angie, both of Watertown, NY; two sisters, Victoria A. Pritty-Pitcher (Don), Sackets Harbor, NY, Christina Doroha (Pete), Watertown, NY; a brother, Delbert Hargis, NC; an aunt Betty Ochoa (Paul), who he lived most of his childhood with in Watertown, NY; cousins, Amber Ochoa, Colorado Springs, CO and Mary Ochoa, Theresa, NY, who were like sisters; his companion, Ruby Moore, Watertown, NY; lifelong friend, Nelson LaBarge; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

His parents, Barbara A. Pritty Slade and Robert Woods, his grandmother, Beulah M. Pritty, all passed away previously.

The family would like to give thanks to Richard’s social workers, Chad Dudley and Patty Huchzermeier for their care, understanding and kindness. Also, thanks to the staff at Pallative Care, Watertown, NY, for their compassion and especially to Katherine.

There will be no services at this time. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Antwerp, NY, in the spring.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Invenergy, the developer of the project, says roads have been paved and concrete has been put...
More wind turbines coming to Lewis County
Candles
Dennis W. Reed, 67, of Watertown
Candles
Ann E. Watson, of Norwood
IdaMae E. Denner, 79, of Co. Rt. 2, passed away, Sunday, January 2, 2022 while under the care...
IdaMae E. Denner, 79, of Redwood
It is with heavy hearts the family of Sheila R. Vallance report her passing after a brief...
Sheila R. Vallance, of Waddington

Obituaries

Mrs. Silver passed away unexpectedly on Sunday (January 2, 2022) at Claxton Hepburn Medical...
Shirley A. J. Silver, 83, of Ogdensburg
Felicia Jean “Fish” McGregor, 59, of Finnegan Road, Canton died December 31, 2021 at Albany...
Felicia Jean “Fish” McGregor, 59, of Canton
Jean C. LaLonde, 93, of Maple Street, peacefully passed away on January 3, 2022 at Maplewood...
Jean C. LaLonde, 93, of Massena
Pearl E. Flubacher, 78, a longtime resident of McCarthy Road, passed away early Sunday morning,...
Pearl E. Flubacher, 78, of Winthrop
Watertown's Samaritan Medical Center has a makeshift unit solely focused on doling out doses of...
Samaritan reports success with specific COVID-19 treatment