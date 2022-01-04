Sakoietah, James Gray, Sr., 66, of Akwesasne

Sakoietah, James Gray, Sr. of the Turtle Clan, journeyed back to the Sprit World on December 28, 2021 at the age of 66. (Source: Funeral Home)

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Sakoietah, James Gray, Sr. of the Turtle Clan, journeyed back to the Sprit World on December 28, 2021 at the age of 66. He passed at 2:00 a.m. at his home on 5 Garrow Road, Akwesasne surrounded by his loving family.

He was predeceased by his mother, Eva (Jacobs) Powless; his father, Silas Gray; his daughter, Iewaras Gray; his son, Mitch Gray; and a granddaughter, Halle Ibza Gray.

Living at home with is wife of 40 years, Darlene (Benedict) Gray; his sons, Tekaienkwire and James Gray, Jr.; his grandson, James Gray, III of Massena and Kawisakeron with granddaughters, Nosta and Raelia Gray; and Kahetiio (Allix Gibson) and granddaughter, Carleen Gibson; his brother, Richard Powless (Rita B) of St. Regis; his niece, Dorthia Terrance, great niece, Haidyn Lauzon; nephews, John Terrance and Joseph Terrance (Lauren); two great nephews, Joseph Jr. and Mason of St. Regis; his sister, Andrea Babbitt (Reginald); his nephew, Mark and niece, Melissa (Keith) and two great nieces of Nashville; sister-in-law, Margaret Benedict of Cornwall Island; his nieces, Theresa Benedict (Dan McDonald); two great nieces and great nephew; Laura Benedict and two great nephews and a great niece, Raven Benedict; his brother-in-law, Benson Benedict and his four great nieces; Silas Benedict and Stanley Benedict, James Benedict, and Norman Benedict; sister-in-law, Louise Benedict (Dennis Jocko), Tina Benedict, Nathan B. Muskrat.

James graduated from Salmon River Central School then went to Utah University. He was an accomplished artist, with some of his work in the books at the North American Traveling College and on MCA Transportation. Along with him standing up for Native rights and strong Mohawk Warrior, he will be surely missed by all who knew him.

There will be no calling hours. Services will be announced when available.

