Sheila R. Vallance, of Waddington

It is with heavy hearts the family of Sheila R. Vallance report her passing after a brief illness at UVM in Burlington, VT on Thursday December 30, 2021 surrounded by her caring husband and family.

A celebration of life will be held at the Waddington American Legion POST No. 420 on Friday January 7, 2022 at 1:00 PM with Mother Sonya Boyce officiating.

Shelia was born in Potsdam, NY to the late Arthur and Alberta (Weller) Planty. She attended Potsdam schools.

She met and soon was married to her loving husband Percy A. Vallance Sr. on November 27, 1967 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Waddington, NY.

Shelia loved to play BINGO and card games and go to garage sales. She enjoyed the many special holidays and birthdays spent with her family. Her family was her life and there was nothing she wouldn’t do for them.

She is survived by her husband Percy of 54 years and their loving and devoted children; Derek of Waddington, Percy Jr. and wife Michelle of Waddington, NY, Emily and husband Brian Agen of Waddington, NY, Amy and husband Brian Deshane of Winthrop, NY, Sara and husband Leroy Jr. Gotham of Waddington, NY, Katrina Sharlow of North Carolina, and Kathy Vallance of Waddington, NY. Shelia is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren along with her two sisters Linda and Erwin Jr. Zahler of Potsdam, NY and Debbie Peck and companion Karl Baxter of Potsdam, NY and three brothers; Eddie and Ellen Planty of Norwood, NY, Carl and Gloria Planty of Madrid, NY and Arthur and Bonnie Planty of Madrid, NY

Shelia is also survived by a sister in-law Sharon Maroney of Potsdam along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Shelia was predeceased by her three brothers, Gary, Wayne and William “Billy” Planty and two grandchildren; Rachel and Amanda Price, a great-granddaughter Alaiya Lee Jones and a son in-law Jeffery Sharlow.

In lieu of flowers the family would ask for any memorial contributions may be acknowledged with St. John’s Episcopal Church; 139 Main St, Massena, NY 13662.

In lieu of flowers the family would ask for any memorial contributions may be acknowledged with St. John's Episcopal Church; 139 Main St, Massena, NY 13662.

