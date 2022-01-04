Shirley A. J. Silver, 83, of Ogdensburg

Mrs. Silver passed away unexpectedly on Sunday (January 2, 2022) at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center after being stricken at home. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Shirley A. J. Silver, age 83 of Ogdensburg will be held on Friday (January 14, 2022) at 1:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Walter Smith officiating. Burial will be in the spring at the Mound Hill Cemetery in Nicholville, NY.

Calling hours will be held also on Friday prior to the funeral from 11:00am until the time of the service. Mrs. Silver passed away unexpectedly on Sunday (January 2, 2022) at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center after being stricken at home.

Surviving are two daughters Dawn Silver-DeAngelis & her husband Gary of Ansonia, CT and Lynda Hooper & her husband Dean of Ogdensburg; grandchildren Ryan Hooper & his Fiancée Lauren Dowd, Nolan Hooper and Emilee DeAngelis; a sister Joyce Doe & her husband James of Lisbon; sister-in-law Lorraine (Morgan) Marsh of Winthrop; brother-in-law Michael Silver & his wife Kathleen of Ogdensburg; along with many nieces, nephews & cousins.

She was predeceased by her husband Peter in 2008; an infant sister Linda Johnston; an infant brother James Johnston; and brother-in-law John Silver.

Shirley was born on July 22, 1938 in Ogdensburg NY, a daughter of the late Henry & Ruth (Rayburn) Johnston. She was a member of the first graduating class of Lisbon Central School in 1955, and continued her education at the Ogdensburg Business School graduating in 1956. Shirley worked at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center from 1956 to 1991 as Payroll Supervisor. She was later married to Peter R. Silver on June 20, 1959 at the First Congregational Church of Lisbon. The couple would have shared 62 of marriage.

Shirley was an active member of the Ogdensburg, Canton, Lisbon, Louisville and Seaway Valley Senior Citizen Clubs. She enjoyed her involvement with the clubs, country music shows, traveling, camping, going on cruises, spending time with family and socializing with friends.

Memorial contributions can be made to Canton Senior Center, Heuvelton Amvets, Pickens Hall or Lisbon Central School Scholarship. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com

