Site plans approved for bigger egg hatchery

Sign for future home of Thousand Island Agricultural and Business Park
Sign for future home of Thousand Island Agricultural and Business Park(WWNY)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Revised site plans have been approved for a proposed egg hatchery in the town of Watertown.

The egg hatchery would be located off of State Route 3 in the Thousand Islands International Agriculture and Business Park. The company, CWT Farms International, has planning board approval to build an even bigger facility than first proposed, producing more than 36 million eggs a year - up from its original 15 million.

However, business park owner Mike Lundy says the project is still waiting on state funding, which is the last step before the company will commit to the project

“When a project of this magnitude has interest in New York state, you know folks like Empire State Development need to step up and ensure companies like these come to New York,” said Lundy.

The company is also considering sites in Ohio and Pennsylvania for the proposed project.

7 News reached out to Empire State Development. We’ll update this story if we hear from officials there.

