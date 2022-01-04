Snow’s on the way, but not so much today

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We could see a few scattered snow showers early today, but it’s mainly a morning event that shouldn’t amount to much.

That changes Wednesday night into Thursday when there’s a winter storm watch.

For today, there’s a 30 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Mainly, it will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 30s.

It stays cloudy and mild overnight. Lows will be in the upper 20s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Lake effect snow moves in overnight.

There’s a winter storm watch for Jefferson and Lewis counties that starts at midnight Wednesday night and ends at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Lake effect snow could drop significant amounts of snow where it’s most persistent.

It will be windy, so blowing and drifting snow could make driving difficult. Winds could gust to 35 miles per hour.

Highs on Thursday will be around 30. Places outside the lake effect area will likely have just mostly cloudy skies.

There’s a 50 percent chance of snow on Friday. Highs will be around 20.

It will be mostly sunny and in the low 20s on Saturday.

Temperatures pop up into the upper 30s on Sunday when there’s a chance of mixed precipitation.

It will be partly sunny with a chance of snow on Monday. Highs will be in the upper teens.

