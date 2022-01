WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -A southerly wind will allow some lake effect to fall in parts of the region tomorrow morning. Expect early lows around 0, with temperatures rising late tonight.

Tuesday will feature some light snow in Jefferson County. Expect highs in the upper 20′s.

Wednesday will be mainly cloudy with some scattered rain showers. Highs will be near 40.

