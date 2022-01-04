Advertisement

Tomorrow’s Health: hangover cures tested, lower-calorie fast foods & you head impacts

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New research from British researchers shows there’s no scientific evidence that hangover cures actually work.

The study assessed products containing clove extract, red ginseng, Korean pear juice, and other hangover cures.

Although some improved hangover symptoms, the evidence was low quality.

Lower-calorie fast foods

New research shows items introduced after calorie labeling started at large chain restaurants tended to be lower calorie compared to items rolled out before labeling.

The average was over 100 calories fewer. Calorie labeling is required in U.S. chain food establishments with 20 or more locations.

Youth head impacts

U.S. researchers found repeated impacts to the head over four years of boys playing youth tackle football were not associated with neurocognitive function.

But they did find a connection between self-reported medical diagnoses such as ADHD, anxiety, depression, and worse neurocognitive outcomes.

