Tri-county area sees 1 new COVID death, record number of new cases

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties each set new records for a daily count of new COVID cases Tuesday.

Jefferson County reported 350 new cases. There are 20 people in hospitals because of the virus.

St. Lawrence County had 250 new COVID cases. Hospitals there are treating 18 patients.

And Lewis County recorded, in a single-day, 77 new COVID cases. One person died from the coronavirus, bringing the county’s pandemic death toll to 40. Ten people are hospitalized.

Given the fact that the omicron variant is more contagious, albeit less severe, it’s likely safe to say the omicron wave is here.

