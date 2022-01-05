Alvin Lee Gotham, 72, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Alvin Lee Gotham, 72, of 263 State St., Watertown, passed away recently at his home.

Alvin was born on September 7,1949 in Potsdam, the son of the late Fay and Stella (Bebee) Gotham. He was a 1970 graduate of Carthage Central High School.

Alvin has worked as a custodian/porter at multiple locations in Watertown, most recently the Jefferson County Social Services building. He was untied in marriage to the former Judy A. Dodge and they were together until Judy’s passing in 2017.

Alvin is survived by brothers, Fay (Cherlyn) Gotham of Scottsville, NY, Harry (Barbara) Gotham of Carthage, Claude Gotham of Brandon, FL and sisters, Beverley Gibbs of Carthage, Barbara (Jerry) Gaebel of Williamson, NY, Eva Gotham of Watertown, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife Judy, he is predeceased by a brother, Lowell Gotham, and sisters Idella (Gus) Guarino, Shirley Gotham and Debbie Gotham.

There will be no services held at this time. Burial will be in Hermon Cemetery at the convenience of the family. The Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage is assisting the family. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

