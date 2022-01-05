Advertisement

COVID test kits going home with SLC students Friday

COVID test kits for students
COVID test kits for students(WWNY)
By Keith Benman
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County students in grades pre-K through 12 will bring home COVID test kits on Friday. On Monday morning, schools would like to see every student tested.

“We are strongly suggesting parents conduct the tests on their students, specifically on Monday. But the entire process is optional,” said Laken Kelly, St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES public information specialist.

Schools want information on positivity rates and make sure students with COVID stay home. Parents are told to report positive test results to County Public Health and the school nurse. Contact tracing will then take place.

“We do believe this will be a great resource for families to utilize,” said Kelly.

Governor Kathy Hochul had promoted the test kits as the key to her “Test-to-Stay” program. She said in classes where one student tests positive, other students could avoid quarantines by testing negative.

St. Lawrence County school officials say the 15,000 test kits received so far are not enough to implement “Test-to-Stay.”

Schools in the five-county Jefferson-Lewis BOCES district are proceeding in different ways. Some are sending test kits home to all parents, but there’s no push for one mass testing day.

“With the omicron variant very active out in the community, this is one more tool in a district’s tool box to proceed with surveillance and mitigation strategies,” Stephen Todd, Jefferson-Lewis BOCES superintendent.

On Tuesday, Gov. Hochul said 5.5 million tests have already arrived and between 6 and 7 million more are expected to arrive soon.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Man dies in car-pedestrian crash
Two adults and two children safely escaped an 11:30 a.m. fire at 633 Heath Road in Potsdam.
4 escape St. Lawrence County blaze
Watertown's Samaritan Medical Center has a makeshift unit solely focused on doling out doses of...
Samaritan reports success with specific COVID-19 treatment
Winter storm snarled traffic on Interstate 95 in Virginia
North country natives stranded in I-95 traffic jam
Donna Milefski worries she'll run out of her pain medication.
Patients still struggle to get pain meds after losing doctor

Latest News

wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
No new COVID deaths, but hundreds test positive in region
The Award Show Has Been Postponed
Grammys Postponed Because of Covid Surge
File photo of driving in snow
Fort Drum offering winter driving, snow blower courses
Neighbors captured video of FBI agents entering a camper on the property of 70 Champion Street.
Guns drawn, FBI agents raid West Carthage homes