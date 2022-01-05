COVID test kits going home with SLC students Friday

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County students in grades pre-K through 12 will bring home COVID test kits on Friday. On Monday morning, schools would like to see every student tested.

“We are strongly suggesting parents conduct the tests on their students, specifically on Monday. But the entire process is optional,” said Laken Kelly, St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES public information specialist.

Schools want information on positivity rates and make sure students with COVID stay home. Parents are told to report positive test results to County Public Health and the school nurse. Contact tracing will then take place.

“We do believe this will be a great resource for families to utilize,” said Kelly.

Governor Kathy Hochul had promoted the test kits as the key to her “Test-to-Stay” program. She said in classes where one student tests positive, other students could avoid quarantines by testing negative.

St. Lawrence County school officials say the 15,000 test kits received so far are not enough to implement “Test-to-Stay.”

Schools in the five-county Jefferson-Lewis BOCES district are proceeding in different ways. Some are sending test kits home to all parents, but there’s no push for one mass testing day.

“With the omicron variant very active out in the community, this is one more tool in a district’s tool box to proceed with surveillance and mitigation strategies,” Stephen Todd, Jefferson-Lewis BOCES superintendent.

On Tuesday, Gov. Hochul said 5.5 million tests have already arrived and between 6 and 7 million more are expected to arrive soon.

