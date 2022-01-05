Advertisement

Fire & Ice Celebration on in Clayton

Fire & Ice returns to the 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel after a year hiatus due to the pandemic.
Fire & Ice returns to the 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel after a year hiatus due to the pandemic.(Michelle Lee | Michelle Lee Photography)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - The 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel in Clayton will once again host an event that will raise money for a local charity.

Some of the proceeds from the hotel’s Fire and Ice Celebration benefit North Country Troopers Assisting Troops.

The event features ice sculptures, roaring fire pits, live music, local wine and beer, and a fireworks display.

All guests will need proof of a COVID-19 vaccination. The event will be February 3, 4, and 5.

Find out more and buy tickets here.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Man dies in car-pedestrian crash
Two adults and two children safely escaped an 11:30 a.m. fire at 633 Heath Road in Potsdam.
4 escape St. Lawrence County blaze
Watertown's Samaritan Medical Center has a makeshift unit solely focused on doling out doses of...
Samaritan reports success with specific COVID-19 treatment
Winter storm snarled traffic on Interstate 95 in Virginia
North country natives stranded in I-95 traffic jam
COVID-19 Booster Shots
College students react to COVID booster shot mandate

Latest News

Scam alert
Text from the DMV? It might be a fraud.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo
Cuomo accuser: Dropping case shows why victims stay silent
Morning Checkup: Clifton-Fine Hospital Services
Morning Checkup: Clifton-Fine Hospital Services
Noon Rotary Photo Contest
Watertown Noon Rotary holds photo contest for 2023 calendar