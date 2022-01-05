Fire & Ice Celebration on in Clayton

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - The 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel in Clayton will once again host an event that will raise money for a local charity.

Some of the proceeds from the hotel’s Fire and Ice Celebration benefit North Country Troopers Assisting Troops.

The event features ice sculptures, roaring fire pits, live music, local wine and beer, and a fireworks display.

All guests will need proof of a COVID-19 vaccination. The event will be February 3, 4, and 5.

