Fort Drum offering winter driving, snow blower courses

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - For some, winter driving is nothing new. But for some of our military friends, driving in snow is completely unfamiliar.

That’s why Fort Drum is offering a 3-hour winter driving course for soldiers and their families. It’ll focus on being prepared when getting behind the wheel during a lake effect snow storm.

“The key is the lake effect. So, a lot of people have seen snow before, but they’ve never seen lake effect. Make a plan ahead of time, which means check the weather, check the road conditions before they travel, before they make plans, so that they’re prepared, so that they know what they’re in for. Use that information in making risk informed decisions,” said Rich Hughes, Fort Drum emergency manager.

Fort Drum will also have a 45-minute course on how to safely run a snow blower. People who want to sign up can call 315-777-3022 or 315-772-0310. The driving and snow blowing courses are open through March 15.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.