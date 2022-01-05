Gary G. Hagen, 81, of Hammond

Gary G. Hagen, age 81, of Hammond, NY, passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at his home under the care of St. Lawrence Valley Hospice and Palliative Care surrounded by his loving wife and family. (Funeral Home)

HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - Gary G. Hagen, age 81, of Hammond, NY, passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at his home under the care of St. Lawrence Valley Hospice and Palliative Care surrounded by his loving wife and family. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, from 4:00PM to 6:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Hammond at the convenience of the family. Gary is survived by his loving wife, Linda Hagen of Hammond, NY; a daughter, Kimberly Davis and husband, Chris, of Hammond, NY; a brother, Donald Hagen and his wife, Melanie, of Philadelphia, NY, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Gary is also survived by the apple of his eye, his dog, Marley. Gary is predeceased by his father, Manford Hagen, in 1997; his mother, Mildred Hagen, in 1999 and a brother, Daniel A. Hagen, in 2019. Gary was born on June 24, 1940, in Theresa, NY, the son of the late Manford and Mildred (Moyer) Hagen. He attended local schools in La Fargeville, NY. Gary married Linda Mae Hollister on July 24, 1965, at the Hammond Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Vincent J. Crawford officiating. Gary first was employed by McNamara Construction Company, IBA Farm Supply in St. Lawrence and Franklin Counties, farmed in Pleasant Valley, NY, did construction for Lane and Penski in Utica, NY, and worked in the Balmat Mines. Mr. Hagen later owned and operated his own Pressure Washer Sales and Service and sold S&K Tools in Hammond, NY. Gary enjoyed hunting, listening to country music, the St. Lawrence River and spending time with family and friends.

Donations may be made in Gary’s memory to Gracious Friends Animal Sanctuary, 8201 State Highway 58, Heuvelton, NY 13654.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

