Guns drawn, FBI agents raid West Carthage homes

WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - FBI agents, with guns drawn, raided two homes in West Carthage Wednesday.

Neighbors captured video of agents going into a camper on the property of 70 Champion Street. Around the corner at 29 Lathrop Street, more agents, along with state troopers could be seen.

The FBI told 7 News agents were in West Carthage conducting authorized activity in connection with an ongoing investigation and that the public is not in danger.

The agency said it couldn’t comment any further or confirm if any arrests were made.

Neighbors told us at mid-afternoon, agents came out of the house with computers and monitors.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.