Advertisement

Guns drawn, FBI agents raid West Carthage homes

Neighbors captured video of FBI agents entering a camper on the property of 70 Champion Street.
Neighbors captured video of FBI agents entering a camper on the property of 70 Champion Street.(WWNY)
By Jeff Cole
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - FBI agents, with guns drawn, raided two homes in West Carthage Wednesday.

Neighbors captured video of agents going into a camper on the property of 70 Champion Street. Around the corner at 29 Lathrop Street, more agents, along with state troopers could be seen.

The FBI told 7 News agents were in West Carthage conducting authorized activity in connection with an ongoing investigation and that the public is not in danger.

The agency said it couldn’t comment any further or confirm if any arrests were made.

Neighbors told us at mid-afternoon, agents came out of the house with computers and monitors.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Man dies in car-pedestrian crash
Two adults and two children safely escaped an 11:30 a.m. fire at 633 Heath Road in Potsdam.
4 escape St. Lawrence County blaze
Watertown's Samaritan Medical Center has a makeshift unit solely focused on doling out doses of...
Samaritan reports success with specific COVID-19 treatment
Winter storm snarled traffic on Interstate 95 in Virginia
North country natives stranded in I-95 traffic jam
COVID-19 Booster Shots
College students react to COVID booster shot mandate

Latest News

KN95 masks
Here’s where you can get free KN95 masks in Watertown
IRS
Accountant urges people to be on lookout for ‘critical’ IRS letter
Governor Kathy Hochul delivers her first State of the State address
Healthcare, taxes crux of Hocul’s 2022 plan
The zoo’s 12-year-old American Guinea hog, Jill.
Zoo asks for help with hog