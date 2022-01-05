Here comes the snow

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be a calm, mild day.

That changes in a big way this evening.

It will be mostly cloudy with highs close to 40.

Precipitation will start as rain late afternoon and early evening, then mix with snow, then change to all snow as temperatures drop.

There’s a lake effect snow warning for Jefferson County that starts at midnight and ends at 1 a.m. on Friday. Lewis County has a winter weather advisory for the same timeframe.

A winter weather advisory for St. Lawrence County also starts at midnight, but ends at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

The hardest-hit areas could see about a foot of snow. It will be windy, too, so blowing and drifting snow could make travel difficult.

It will be fairly calm outside the lake effect band.

Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 20s.

We could see a little snow Friday morning. Otherwise, it will be cloudy with a high around 20.

It will be sunny and in the low 20s on Saturday.

There’s a mix of snow and rain on tap for Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and highs around 20.

Tuesday’s highs won’t even reach double digits above zero.

