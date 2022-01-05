Here’s where you can get free KN95 masks in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city of Watertown has announced its distribution plans for KN95 masks.

The free masks, which came from the state to slow the spread of COVID-19, are available at the following places:

Flower Memorial Library at 229 Washington Street, Monday through Wednesday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., until supplies run out.

Watertown Municipal Arena at William T. Field Drive, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily until supplies run out.

The city said additional masks are available at area churches, the Watertown Urban Mission, the Community Action Planning Council of Jefferson County, and the Salvation Army.

If an additional public location can be identified to distribute the masks, contact Purchasing Manager Dale Morrow at 315-785-7749.

