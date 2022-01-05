Advertisement

Highlights & scores: boys’ & girls’ hoops from the NAC

By Mel Busler
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Both the Potsdam boys’ and girls’ basketball teams were in action Tuesday night.

St. Lawrence Central hosted Potsdam on the boys’ side.

Sandstoner guard Ian VanWagner with the initial shot. Ansen Herrick gets the rebound and it’s 6-0 Potsdam.

Potsdam works the perimeter to Tyler Hollis who buries the 3-pointer.

Theo Hughes spins off the defender and lays in 2.

Ayden Beach to Jayden Ashley for a quick basket for the Larries.

Ashley again inside for 2.

VanWagner on the fast break, crosses over, whirls back, and drops in the bucket at the buzzer.

Potsdam goes on to beat St. Lawrence Central 54-29.

Parishville-Hopkinton was at Potsdam in girls’ hoops.

The Panthers’ Mary-Grace Guiney with the shot, Emma Phippen the rebound. But Potsdam is up 11.

Kylie Kirk stops and pops for 2.

Panthers on a run. Phippen again over the top for 2 of her 12 points.

Guiney on the run, gets the layup. Panthers cut Potsdam’s lead from 20 to just 9.

Tatiana Burks-Carista goes to the rack for 2.

Katelyn Davis with the put-back.

Cassandra James gets the lay-up, pulling Potsdam within 9 again.

Carista’s 3-pointer proves to be the final dagger in putting away Parishville-Hopkinton.

Final score: Sandstoners 53, Panthers 39.

Tuesday’s local scores

Boys’ high school basketball

Potsdam 54, St. Lawrence Central 29

Tupper Lake 51, Edwards-Knox 48

Girls’ high school basketball

Thousand Islands 48, Lyme 30

Sackets Harbor 43, South Lewis 39

General Brown 72, Carthage 13

Sandy Creek 41, Belleville Henderson 30

Copenhagen 59, Alexandria 16

Beaver River 44, LaFargeville 30

Gouverneur 43, Hammond 42

St. Lawrence Central 43, St. Regis Falls 26

Lisbon 35, OFA 33

Potsdam 53, Parishville-Hopkinton 39

Hermon-DeKalb 66, Brushton-Moira 18

Massena 48, Chateaugay 19

Boys’ high school hockey

Norwood-Norfolk 9, Tupper Lake 1

Girls’ high school hockey

Malone 5, Canton 3

Boys’ high school swimming

Carthage 89, Canton-Lisbon-Potsdam 84

High school volleyball

Lowville 3, Thousand Islands 0

Beaver River 3, Carthage 0

