Advertisement

Lady Spartans hope for better 2nd half of season

By Mel Busler
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:54 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - The South Jefferson girls’ basketball team started out struggling to begin the season, but things are starting to look up for coach Michelle Whitley’s team.

The Lady Spartans are coming off a couple of non-league wins last week to up their record to 5-4.

The wins give South Jefferson confidence as it begins the new year.

After a slow start, the Spartans seem to be working things out and are optimistic for the second half of the season.

This program has a history of success. Expect the Spartans to be heard from the second half of the season.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Man dies in car-pedestrian crash
Two adults and two children safely escaped an 11:30 a.m. fire at 633 Heath Road in Potsdam.
4 escape St. Lawrence County blaze
Watertown's Samaritan Medical Center has a makeshift unit solely focused on doling out doses of...
Samaritan reports success with specific COVID-19 treatment
COVID-19 Booster Shots
College students react to COVID booster shot mandate
wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
Tri-county area sees 1 new COVID death, record number of new cases

Latest News

St. Lawrence Central hosted Potsdam in a boys' basketball contest Tuesday night.
Highlights & scores: boys’ & girls’ hoops from the NAC
Lady Spartans hope for better 2nd half of season
Highlights & scores: boys' & girls' hoops from Potsdam
Joel Davis goes up for 2 after grabbing his own rebound as Watertown faced Canton in non-league...
Highlights & scores: Watertown vs. Canton in boys’ hoops