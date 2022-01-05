Lady Spartans hope for better 2nd half of season

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - The South Jefferson girls’ basketball team started out struggling to begin the season, but things are starting to look up for coach Michelle Whitley’s team.

The Lady Spartans are coming off a couple of non-league wins last week to up their record to 5-4.

The wins give South Jefferson confidence as it begins the new year.

After a slow start, the Spartans seem to be working things out and are optimistic for the second half of the season.

This program has a history of success. Expect the Spartans to be heard from the second half of the season.

