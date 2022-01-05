Advertisement

Morning Checkup: Clifton-Fine Hospital Services

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 9:02 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
STAR LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Clifton-Fine Hospital is an affiliate of Samaritan Medical Center.

The Star Lake hospital’s director of nursing, Chelsea Snyder-Dennis, was on Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment to talk about what services her hospital offers.

You can watch her interview in the video above.

The 20-bed hospital offers an outpatient clinic that provides primary care to patients of all ages, an outpatient lab, x-ray, short-term rehab services, and emergency services.

You can find out more at cliftonfinehospital.org. You can also call 315-848-3351.

