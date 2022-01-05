New Jefferson County Legislature chair officially sworn in

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County’s new Legislature chair officially took his seat Tuesday night.

Bill Johnson takes over for Scott Gray as chairman of the board. Patrick Jareo is now the vice chair.

Before Tuesday night’s Legislature meeting, Johnson said the county is in good shape and he plans to keep things mostly the same.

He says COVID remains the biggest challenge.

“We’ve got some ARPA money, American Rescue Plan money, that is designed to get out there for people who’ve been affected by the pandemic,” he said. “That’s going to be something we need to do this year. There’s actually two tranches of money -- one this year, one next year. So for the next two years that’s a big emphasis. We’re going to work on some more roads for the next couple years.”

At their first meeting of 2022, Lewis County legislators voted unanimously to keep Larry Dolhoff as board chair.

