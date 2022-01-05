No new COVID deaths, but hundreds test positive in region

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - No new COVID deaths were reported in the tri-county area Wednesday, but the number of new cases continues to climb.

St. Lawrence County reported 234 new COVID infections. There are 16 people being treated for the virus at hospitals.

In Jefferson County, another 321 people tested positive for COVID. Hospitalizations now stand at 23.

Lewis County saw a record number of new cases in a single day - 93. Eleven people are hospitalized because of the virus.

