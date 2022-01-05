Advertisement

No new COVID deaths, but hundreds test positive in region

wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - No new COVID deaths were reported in the tri-county area Wednesday, but the number of new cases continues to climb.

St. Lawrence County reported 234 new COVID infections. There are 16 people being treated for the virus at hospitals.

In Jefferson County, another 321 people tested positive for COVID. Hospitalizations now stand at 23.

Lewis County saw a record number of new cases in a single day - 93. Eleven people are hospitalized because of the virus.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Man dies in car-pedestrian crash
Two adults and two children safely escaped an 11:30 a.m. fire at 633 Heath Road in Potsdam.
4 escape St. Lawrence County blaze
Watertown's Samaritan Medical Center has a makeshift unit solely focused on doling out doses of...
Samaritan reports success with specific COVID-19 treatment
Winter storm snarled traffic on Interstate 95 in Virginia
North country natives stranded in I-95 traffic jam
Donna Milefski worries she'll run out of her pain medication.
Patients still struggle to get pain meds after losing doctor

Latest News

COVID test kits for students
COVID test kits going home with SLC students Friday
The Award Show Has Been Postponed
Grammys Postponed Because of Covid Surge
File photo of driving in snow
Fort Drum offering winter driving, snow blower courses
Neighbors captured video of FBI agents entering a camper on the property of 70 Champion Street.
Guns drawn, FBI agents raid West Carthage homes