Robin J. Patton, 58, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Robin J. Patton, 58, passed away on Saturday evening, January 1, 2022, at her home under the care of Hospice, surrounded by her loving family.

Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Masks will be required. Calling hours will be Saturday, January 8th, from 10:00 to 11:30 with a service immediately following with Martha Helmer, pastor of Dekalb United Methodist Church officiating. A private graveside service will be held after the service at East Riverside Cemetery, Gouverneur. A celebration of life will be held at Nina’s at 1:00. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are encouraged to the Gouverneur Friends 4 Pound Paws at PO Box 394 Gouverneur, NY.

Born May 26th, 1963 in Gouverneur, Robin was a daughter of the late Loretta (Tharrett) Patton and James Patton. Her father died on May 26th, 1990 and her mother on July 20th, 2020. Robin graduated from Gouverneur Central School in 1982.

Robin worked as a bus driver for First Student at Gouverneur Schools for the past 10 years. Previously, Robin had been employed at P&C Foods and Price Chooper for nearly 20 years. She also worked as a part time bartender at Nina’s and as a substitute cleaner for Gouverneur Central Schools.

She is survived by her loving siblings, Patricia “Squally” and Junior Towne, Penny Patton, Richard “Mouse” and Lyn Patton, Debbie Rider, Kelley and Michael Liscum, all of Gouverneur, her neices and nephews that she cared for as her own, Lisa Hadfield, Bobby Cardinell, Jerrilyn Patton, Tonya Patton, Michael Liscum Jr., James Liscum, and Rachel Phillips, and several great nieces and nephews. Robin remained close to family cousins as well.

In addition to her parents, Robin is predeceased by her sister Phyllis, and a nephew Brandon.

Robin always had a dog as her constant companion, most recently MoJo, who remained at her side. She enjoyed bowling, listening to music, playing cards, bingo, and an occasional visit to the casino. She was happiest spending time with her family, especially her nieces and nephews.

