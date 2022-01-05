Advertisement

State-run COVID-19 test sites coming to Potsdam & Canton

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 6:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - The state is opening COVID-19 testing sites at two north country colleges.

SUNY Potsdam and SUNY Canton will be in the second wave of SUNY campuses opening their testing sites to the public.

The colleges have testing capabilities for students, but they’re sitting idle because students are still on break.

Ten college sites are opening on Friday. The only one of those in northern New York is at SUNY Plattsburgh.

Opening dates for the Potsdam and Canton sites have not been announced.

