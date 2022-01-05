Advertisement

Text from the DMV? It might be a fraud.

Scam alert
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Once again, scammers are trying to bilk people out of their hard-earned cash.

A warning comes the St. Lawrence County clerk, who says there’s a new text messaged-based scam circulating.

The people sending it claim to be from the Department of Motor Vehicles and say the recipient has overpaid for a service.

There’s a link inside the text to confirm an email.

Officials say these messages are fraud and likely an attempt by scammers to get people’s personal information.

Anyone who receives text messages like this should delete them immediately.

The DMV provides information on phishing scams on its website at https://dmv.ny.gov/more-info/phishing-attacks. Examples of the text messages can be found at https://dmv.ny.gov/more-info/phishing-examples.

