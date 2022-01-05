Up to 13 inches of snow possible, says National Weather Service

BUFFALO, New York (WWNY) - The National Weather Service has issued a lake effect snow warning for Jefferson County.

It goes into effect at midnight Wednesday and continues through Friday at 1 a.m.

The NWS forecasts total snow accumulations of 7 to 13 inches and winds gusting as high as 40 miles per hour.

Travel will be very difficult at times, according to the NWS. Areas of heavy snow and blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility.

A winter weather advisory goes into effect during the same time period in Lewis County.

The NWS says 4 to 8 inches of snow and wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour are possible.

St. Lawrence County also has a winter weather advisory. It’s in effect from midnight Wednesday to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches are expected.

