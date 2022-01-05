Advertisement

Watertown Noon Rotary holds photo contest for 2023 calendar

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Noon Rotary is having a photo contest as it begins planning its calendar for 2023.

Michelle Carpenter explained that the contest is open to Jefferson County high school students. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The club is looking for scenic, seasonal photos of the north country. The deadline to submit them is March 1.

Students whose photos are selected will be awarded gift cards.

You can send photos to noonrotaryclubwatertown@gmail.com.

The calendars are an annual fundraiser for the organization. You can send an email to the address above if you’d like to buy a copy of this year’s calendar. They cost $10 apiece.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Man dies in car-pedestrian crash
Two adults and two children safely escaped an 11:30 a.m. fire at 633 Heath Road in Potsdam.
4 escape St. Lawrence County blaze
Watertown's Samaritan Medical Center has a makeshift unit solely focused on doling out doses of...
Samaritan reports success with specific COVID-19 treatment
COVID-19 Booster Shots
College students react to COVID booster shot mandate
wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
Tri-county area sees 1 new COVID death, record number of new cases

Latest News

Morning Checkup: Clifton-Fine Hospital Services
Morning Checkup: Clifton-Fine Hospital Services
Gov. Kathy Hochul
Pot, political maps, COVID aid on Hochul & lawmakers’ agenda
The South Jefferson girls' basketball team got off to a slow start, but is optimistic for a...
Lady Spartans hope for better 2nd half of season
St. Lawrence Central hosted Potsdam in a boys' basketball contest Tuesday night.
Highlights & scores: boys’ & girls’ hoops from the NAC