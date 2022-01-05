Watertown Noon Rotary holds photo contest for 2023 calendar

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Noon Rotary is having a photo contest as it begins planning its calendar for 2023.

Michelle Carpenter explained that the contest is open to Jefferson County high school students. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The club is looking for scenic, seasonal photos of the north country. The deadline to submit them is March 1.

Students whose photos are selected will be awarded gift cards.

You can send photos to noonrotaryclubwatertown@gmail.com.

The calendars are an annual fundraiser for the organization. You can send an email to the address above if you’d like to buy a copy of this year’s calendar. They cost $10 apiece.

