Zoo asks for help with hog

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s Zoo New York is asking for your help. The zoo’s 12-year-old American Guinea hog, Jill, has what appears to be a cancerous mass on her uterus.

Cornell University has agreed to treat her at a discounted cost, but the zoo will still need support from the public to get her the help she needs.

Zoo officials say every dollar donated for Jill’s treatment will be matched by the Northern New York Community Foundation.

“Thank you to everybody in the north country that’s going to make this possible. We have a hog to save and together we can do it,” said Tim Greening, Zoo New York director of marketing and development.

“We’re hoping that since she’s spent the majority of her life here, that she will continue, that the surgery will go well and she will recover and she will get to spend another few years,” said Brenda Fisk, zookeeper.

Donations for the zoo’s wellness fund will also help future animals in need.

For more information or to make a donation, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.