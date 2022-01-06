Advertisement

‘Battle of the Badges’ encore coming soon

By Mel Busler
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 8:04 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Who’s the toughest in the boxing ring? Firemen against police, prison guards against EMTs -- those questions will be answered at the end of this month.

On January 20, 2019, it was the Battle of the Badges, featuring law enforcement against first responders.

It turned out to be a fun evening. Now, it’s time for an encore.

For the most part, the men and women in uniform have no boxing experience, which makes for an interesting event.

A couple of great causes will benefit from the night of boxing.

That’s Battle of the Badges II on Saturday night, January 29 at Jefferson Community College.

Find out more at watertownareaboxingclub.com.

