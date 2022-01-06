Advertisement

Carrol J. Tufo, 87, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Jan. 5, 2022
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Carrol J. Tufo, 87, N. Pleasant St., Watertown passed away at her home on Monday January 3, 2022 of natural causes.

Calling hours at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and a mass at Holy Family Church will be at times and dates to be announced in a complete obituary. Online condolences to Carrol’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

