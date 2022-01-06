Advertisement

Cuomo due in court virtually after DA drops fondling case

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo
Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo(Mary Altaffer | AP / Mary Altaffer)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Andrew Cuomo will be required to appear virtually for a court session Friday as a judge considers a prosecutor’s request to dismiss a fondling case against the former New York governor.

Albany County District Attorney David Soares asked Judge Holly Trexler on Tuesday to dismiss the misdemeanor complaint, just three days before Cuomo’s scheduled arraignment.

Trexler notified prosecution and defense lawyers Thursday they will be required to appear virtually on Friday, along with Cuomo. Cuomo has denied the charge.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors captured video of FBI agents entering a camper on the property of 70 Champion Street.
Guns drawn, FBI agents raid homes, arrest West Carthage man
IRS
Accountant urges people to be on lookout for ‘critical’ IRS letter
Closings, delays & cancellations
Donna Milefski worries she'll run out of her pain medication.
Patients still struggle to get pain meds after losing doctor
The Lost Daughter
The Lost Daughter - Movie Review

Latest News

Clayton Opera House
Movie nights at Clayton Opera House
Lyme's Mike Flyzik goes in to score in a boys' basketball contest against Thousand Islands...
Highlights & scores: action on the hardwood & the wrestling mat
6:30 a.m. snow live hit
What’s it like out there? Take a look!
Wake Up Weather
White-out conditions possible on Tug Hill later today