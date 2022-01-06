Foot of snow falls on Watertown, other areas

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Thursday’s lake effect snow, the first real storm of the season, has dumped around a foot of snow on Watertown and other areas like Carthage and Copenhagen.

Across Jefferson County, some schools used up a snow day. Jefferson Community College didn’t hold classes either.

Outside of Watertown, the wind whipped up the snow, causing white-out conditions.

Late Thursday afternoon, State Route 26 near West Carthage closed to traffic because a tractor trailer is across the road near the Lewis County line.

Police say road conditions are slippery and it’s likely why the driver lost control and slid into that position.

The lake effect system is expected to move over southern Jefferson County Thursday night.

