Advertisement

Foot of snow falls on Watertown, other areas

Removing snow from sidewalk on Watertown's Public Square
Removing snow from sidewalk on Watertown's Public Square(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Thursday’s lake effect snow, the first real storm of the season, has dumped around a foot of snow on Watertown and other areas like Carthage and Copenhagen.

Across Jefferson County, some schools used up a snow day. Jefferson Community College didn’t hold classes either.

Outside of Watertown, the wind whipped up the snow, causing white-out conditions.

Late Thursday afternoon, State Route 26 near West Carthage closed to traffic because a tractor trailer is across the road near the Lewis County line.

Police say road conditions are slippery and it’s likely why the driver lost control and slid into that position.

The lake effect system is expected to move over southern Jefferson County Thursday night.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors captured video of FBI agents entering a camper on the property of 70 Champion Street.
Guns drawn, FBI agents raid homes, arrest West Carthage man
IRS
Accountant urges people to be on lookout for ‘critical’ IRS letter
Closings, delays & cancellations
Donna Milefski worries she'll run out of her pain medication.
Patients still struggle to get pain meds after losing doctor
The Lost Daughter
The Lost Daughter - Movie Review

Latest News

COVID-19 Deaths
1 new COVID death, hundreds of infections reported in region
Cliff Olney's Facebook post
‘The gloves are off:’ Olney calls out mayor, city attorney in Facebook post
Town of Pinckney highway crews work to keep ahead of the snow
‘When snow hits, it’s like game day” for Tug Hill highway crews
BBJ Bootcamp and Fitness Center
Keeping in shape during the pandemic