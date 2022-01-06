Highlights & scores: action on the hardwood & the wrestling mat

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Boys’ high school basketball and high school wrestling were among the games people were playing Wednesday night.

Lyme hosted the Thousand Islands Vikings in boys’ Frontier League basketball from Chaumont.

In the first quarter, Aiden Bulger goes glass for the 3-pointer. Vikings are on top 2.

Then it’s Ryan Pavlot stopping and popping for the bucket. It’s Thousand Islands by 4.

Lyme answers. Mike Flyzik goes baseline for the lay-in. Lyme is down 2.

It’s Bulger from beyond the arc for 3. Vikings are in front 5.

Denilson Dasilva goes up strong down low. Lyme is within 3.

The Vikings are too much. Matthew Caprara nails the 3 as TI beats Lyme 61-39

It was a double dual in Northern Athletic Conference wrestling in Canton.

The Bears took on Massena in the first meet.

At 145 pounds, Massena’s Kolden Hardy pins Canton’s Logan McCord at 52 seconds.

In the 152-pound bout, the Raiders’ Rocko Ferriero captures the pin at 1:52.

At 160, Canton’s Jack Joyce puts a pin on Massena’s Nolan Jenson.

In the 215-pound class, it’s Nathan Rourke netting the pin over Canton’s Keegan LaPage.

At 110 pounds, the Bears’ Noah Curry puts the pin on Massena’s Thomas Murray

In the final bout at 118, Tyson Schirmer needs a pin for Canton to tie -- and dominate the match 15-0 -- but the technical fall, a 15-point match win leaves the Bears a point short. Massena edges Canton 36-35.

Ogdensburg faced Canton in the second contest.

At 138, Canton’s Graham Rozler pinned OFA’s James Lytle at 1:21.

At 145 pounds, the Blue Devils’ Robert Downy pinned Logan McCord at 55 seconds of the match.

Then at 152, the Bears’ Charlie Rossner puts away Marco Skamperle with a pin at 2:40.

At 172, Canton’s Jack Joyce gets a 58-second pin over Will Demers.

In the 215 class, Keegan LaPage wins by pinfall over JC DeGroat.

At 118 pounds, Tyson Schirmer beats Ashton Amo with a pin at 4:38.

And at 126, Nick Locy with the pin on Brayden Wall. Canton beats OFA 42-30.

Wednesday’s local scores

Boys’ high school basketball

Thousand Islands 61, Lyme 39

Copenhagen 70, Alexandria 41

Sackets Harbor 46, South Lewis 41

Hermon-DeKalb 57, Salmon River 31

Chateaugay 64, Brushton-Moira 25

Girls’ high school basketball

Edwards-Knox 40, Harrisville 33

Boys’ high school hockey

Malone 9, Potsdam 2

Salmon River 6, St. Lawrence Central 2

Girls’ high school hockey

Canton 2, Potsdam 0

Plattsburgh 5, Saranac-Lake Placid 0

High school wrestling

Watertown 36, Beaver River 33

Indian River 60, South Lewis 12

South Jefferson-Sandy Creek 40, Lowville 36

Massena 36, Canton 35

Canton 42, OFA 30

High school volleyball

Lowville 3, South Lewis 1

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.