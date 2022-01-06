Advertisement

Jeremy Dutcher at Hosmer Hall

Saturday February 26- CPS in Potsdam
Jeremy Dutcher.
Jeremy Dutcher.(Matt Barnes | Jeremy Dutcher PR)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

7TH ANNUAL MCELHERAN VISITING ARTIST

Jeremy Dutcher

Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 7:30 PMHosmer Hall · SUNY Potsdam

Jeremy Dutcher is a classically trained operatic tenor and composer who takes every opportunity to blend his Wolastoq First Nationroots into the music he creates, blending distinct musical aesthetics that shape-shift between classical, traditional, and pop to formsomething entirely new. Dutcher’s debut release, Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa, involves the rearrangement of early 1900s waxcylinder field recordings from his community. “Many of the songs were lost because our musical tradition was suppressed by theCanadian government. I’m doing this work as there’s only about a hundred Wolastoqey speakers left. It’s crucial that we’re using ourlanguage because, if you lose the language, you’re losing an entire distinct way of experiencing the world.”

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors captured video of FBI agents entering a camper on the property of 70 Champion Street.
Guns drawn, FBI agents raid homes, arrest West Carthage man
IRS
Accountant urges people to be on lookout for ‘critical’ IRS letter
Closings, delays & cancellations
Donna Milefski worries she'll run out of her pain medication.
Patients still struggle to get pain meds after losing doctor
The Lost Daughter
The Lost Daughter - Movie Review

Latest News

Farm worker
NY farmers want more info on Hochul’s OT tax credit proposal
KN95 masks
Watertown’s mask giveaway ‘very successful;’ some still available
Grease is at the Clayton Opera House - January 7.
Grease is the Word
Travel Advisory
Travel advisory issued for Jefferson County