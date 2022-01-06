Jeremy Dutcher at Hosmer Hall

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

7TH ANNUAL MCELHERAN VISITING ARTIST

Jeremy Dutcher

Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 7:30 PMHosmer Hall · SUNY Potsdam

Jeremy Dutcher is a classically trained operatic tenor and composer who takes every opportunity to blend his Wolastoq First Nationroots into the music he creates, blending distinct musical aesthetics that shape-shift between classical, traditional, and pop to formsomething entirely new. Dutcher’s debut release, Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa, involves the rearrangement of early 1900s waxcylinder field recordings from his community. “Many of the songs were lost because our musical tradition was suppressed by theCanadian government. I’m doing this work as there’s only about a hundred Wolastoqey speakers left. It’s crucial that we’re using ourlanguage because, if you lose the language, you’re losing an entire distinct way of experiencing the world.”

