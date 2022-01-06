Advertisement

Judge rejects bid to dismiss Vanessa Bryant lawsuit

Vanessa Bryant speaks during a celebration of life for her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter...
Vanessa Bryant speaks during a celebration of life for her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A federal judge in California has rejected a bid to dismiss Vanessa Bryant’s lawsuit over the sharing of photos from Kobe Bryant’s helicopter site.

The NBA legend, his daughter Gianna and seven others were killed when the helicopter crashed into a hillside in January 2020.

The lawsuit claims photos from the scene were shared by county fire and sheriff’s department workers in settings irrelevant to the investigation, including a bar.

The lawsuit seeks undisclosed damages, claiming civil rights violations, negligence, emotional distress and violation of privacy.

Lawyers for Los Angeles County requested the lawsuit be dismissed in a court filing in November.

In his denial of the request on Wednesday, the judge said, “there are genuine issues of material facts for trial.”

The trial could start as early as next month.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors captured video of FBI agents entering a camper on the property of 70 Champion Street.
Guns drawn, FBI agents raid homes, arrest West Carthage man
IRS
Accountant urges people to be on lookout for ‘critical’ IRS letter
Closings, delays & cancellations
Donna Milefski worries she'll run out of her pain medication.
Patients still struggle to get pain meds after losing doctor
The Lost Daughter
The Lost Daughter - Movie Review

Latest News

Harris delivers remarks on Jan. 6 attack
Novak Djokovic's chance to play for a 10th Australian Open title was thrown into limbo.
Tennis star Djokovic fights deportation from Australia over vaccination rules
President Joe Biden in his remarks Thursday said his predecessor tried to prevent the peaceful...
Biden marks year since Capitol attack: ‘I will stand in this breach’
Authorities are investigating a theft ring after almost 600 Amazon packages were found dumped...
About 600 Amazon packages found; police investigating