Keeping in shape during the pandemic

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - You have to fight for what you believe in and for what you want. That’s why Johnnie Flynn didn’t hesitate to open BBJ Bootcamp and Fitness Center during the pandemic.

“I’m passionate about what I do and I think this community deserves to have a safe, healthy environment to come and work out,” she said.

The fitness center threw its doors open for the first time on September 20, 2020. Gallons of hand sanitizer and plenty of social distancing later, there has been no looking back.

“This isn’t about just going and getting fit and getting bulky and getting thin. This is really just about camaraderie and togetherness,” said Flynn.

It’s a team effort. The gym also hosts Mooney’s Mixed Martial Arts and instructor Bridget Havens of Evolution Group Fitness.

“Everybody helps each other out. Lots of fun. It’s a...good end to your day,” said Tammy Amo, client.

Classes are morning and evening. In addition to several fitness certifications, Flynn has one in nutrition. She says they want to work with the whole person.

She adds there are important things you can do at home to keep in shape during the pandemic.

“If you’re working and you have an elevator, take the stairs. Walk, get outside for a 15 minute walk. There’s tons of things on TV, there’s YouTube and different things you can do...stretching is great as well,” said Flynn.

The gym also puts on free community classes and seminars. The next one is Sunday at noon at Mooney’s Mixed Martial Arts.

