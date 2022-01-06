Advertisement

Live at noon: checking conditions in the town of Watertown

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Compared to this morning, lake effect snow has picked up.

We sent 7 News reporter Emily Griffin out to check conditions during our morning newscasts.

At noon, it was Kris Hudson’s turn. Hear his live report from outer Washington Street in the town of Watertown.

He reports snow is moderate to heavy and the wind is causing poor visibility at times.

Conditions began to deteriorate around 9 a.m. Poor conditions caused an SUV to slide into the ditch in Great Bend.

A lake effect snow warning is in effect in Jefferson and Lewis counties until 1 a.m. Friday.

A winter weather advisory for southeastern St. Lawrence County is in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday.

