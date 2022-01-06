Movie nights at Clayton Opera House

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s movie time at the Clayton Opera House.

Executive director Julie Garnsey was in to tell us about the lineup over the next month or so. Watch the video above for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

First up is “Grease.” It starts at 7 p.m. on Friday, January 7, but The Butler Did It Players will be in at 6 p.m. to teach dances that relate to the movie.

“Home Alone” is the feature for 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 22 and “Ground Hog Day” will hit the screen on February 4.

Tickets are $5 and you can buy them at the door or at claytonoperahouse.com.

