Samaritan Keep residents test positive for COVID-19

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fifteen residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at Samaritan Keep Home.

The positives were found through routine testing. Samaritan officials say they are closely monitoring the residents.

All staff tested negative for the virus.

Officials say the outbreak doesn’t affect visits by family members. People have to wear masks and are encouraged to stay home if they’re sick

