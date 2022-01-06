Advertisement

Samaritan Keep residents test positive for COVID-19

Samaritan Keep Home
Samaritan Keep Home(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fifteen residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at Samaritan Keep Home.

The positives were found through routine testing. Samaritan officials say they are closely monitoring the residents.

All staff tested negative for the virus.

Officials say the outbreak doesn’t affect visits by family members. People have to wear masks and are encouraged to stay home if they’re sick

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors captured video of FBI agents entering a camper on the property of 70 Champion Street.
Guns drawn, FBI agents raid homes, arrest West Carthage man
IRS
Accountant urges people to be on lookout for ‘critical’ IRS letter
Closings, delays & cancellations
Donna Milefski worries she'll run out of her pain medication.
Patients still struggle to get pain meds after losing doctor
The Lost Daughter
The Lost Daughter - Movie Review

Latest News

Rio de Janeiro cancels some Carnival events over COVID surge
More big entertainment events are shifting gears as the omicron variant continues to spread.
Hollywood Minute: Grammys delayed, Sundance goes virtual due to omicron
Despite the surge, the Biden administration provided billions of dollars to fund resources for...
Major school districts stop in-person learning amid COVID surge
Providers want people to know that more "flurona" cases are possible and that people with...
Boy tests positive for both flu, COVID in Los Angeles