Slick roads cause St. Lawrence County crashes

By Keith Benman
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Rain during the night made St. Lawrence County roads slick by morning.

There were several crashes during the morning commute Thursday, including one on State Route 68 just west of Canton.

Canton Fire and Rescue responded to the crash between a pickup and SUV just after 7 a.m.

The crash slowed traffic on 68 for about an hour.

