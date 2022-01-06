Travel advisory issued for Jefferson County

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County has issued a travel advisory.

It kicked in at 1 p.m. Thursday and will continue until further notice.

Emergency officials say the advisory is due to the shifting lake effect snow band and heavy snow conditions.

It affects the entire county.

Officials say to avoid unnecessary travel and if you do travel, use caution and give yourself extra time.

A lake effect snow warning is in effect for Jefferson and Lewis counties until 1 a.m. Friday. A winter weather advisory is in effect for parts of St. Lawrence County until 7 p.m. Thursday.

