Trinity Concert Series - Valentine’s Day Concert

Next Concert is in February - Schedule Changes
By Craig Thornton
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

February 13th at 3 pm, Trinity Church, Sherman Street

Lyric soprano Clancy Cox joins award-winning pianist Noah Landers in a Valentine’s program that explores both the sunny and stormy sides of love through the Lieder of Romantic Era composer couples Alma & Gustav Mahler and Robert & Clara Schumann. The program will include Mahler’s Lieder Eines Fahrenden Gesellen (‘Songs of a Wayfarer’) and selected love songs of Strauss and Grieg. Cox and Landers are both very active in the greater-Watertown musical community.

Trinity Concert Series Website

Schedule change

