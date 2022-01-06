Watertown’s mask giveaway ‘very successful;’ some still available

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city of Watertown’s KN95 mask giveaway Thursday was described as “very successful.”

City Purchasing Manager Dale Morrow said there are still masks left, but supplies will be running out soon.

The free masks, which came from the state to slow the spread of COVID-19, are available at the following places:

Flower Memorial Library at 229 Washington Street, Monday through Wednesday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., until supplies run out.

Watertown Municipal Arena at William T. Field Drive, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily until supplies run out.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.