Advertisement

What’s it like out there? Take a look!

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:24 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - To give us an idea of what the weather was like early today, we sent 7 News reporter Emily Griffin to find out.

She and Les Shockley were on Route 11 near the car dealerships in the town of Watertown to start, then on Route 11 in Adams Center.

Watch her report from our 6:30 a.m. newscast in the video above. Watch her 6 a.m. report in the video below.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors captured video of FBI agents entering a camper on the property of 70 Champion Street.
Guns drawn, FBI agents raid homes, arrest West Carthage man
IRS
Accountant urges people to be on lookout for ‘critical’ IRS letter
Donna Milefski worries she'll run out of her pain medication.
Patients still struggle to get pain meds after losing doctor
The Lost Daughter
The Lost Daughter - Movie Review
Winter storm snarled traffic on Interstate 95 in Virginia
North country natives stranded in I-95 traffic jam

Latest News

Wake Up Weather
White-out conditions possible on Tug Hill later today
Closings & Delays
Here’s where to find closings, delays & cancellations
6:30 a.m. snow live hit
6:30 a.m. live snow hit
6 a.m. live snow hit
6 a.m. live snow hit