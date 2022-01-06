‘When snow hits, it’s like game day” for Tug Hill highway crews

TOWN OF PINCKNEY, New York (WWNY) - The north country is known for its snow and it’s the Tug Hill that gets the most. But people who work and live there will tell you big snow storms are like their Super Bowls.

“They got their game faces on and they are all about it.”

Town of Pinckney Highway Superintendent Don Cook says some members of his team have been plowing snow in this region for more than 30 years, so, when snow hits, it’s like game day.

“The boys have been waiting for this, this storm. We have been fighting nuisance snow, you know, a couple inches of snow, ice, snow, sleet, rain, slush mainly, but now that we got some snow, the guys get a little excited we got something to plow,” said Cook.

As many people know, when a lake effect storm comes to town, the snow on Tug Hill pretty much doesn’t stop and that brings its own challenges.

“This is our fourth run here today already and it’s early afternoon, so we just have to stay ahead of it, keep going, and keep it plowed down to the bare road the best we can,” said Cook.

Also sharing in the snow-excitement are snowmobilers who will be a welcome sight for local business owners.

“We love to see it coming. The people that come in snowmobiling are super excited and they are happy. They are having a good time and, you know, everyone waits for this time of year,” said Tricia Garvin, owner, Tugger’s Bar & Grill.

Garvin says her phones were ringing off the hook Thursday - not to order take-out - but to find out how much snow has fallen.

And when they come, she’s ready to feed them.

“You adjust your food orders and who is going to work and how many people you are going to have on, so, yes, it is a lot of work making sure it is all going to happen,” said Garvin.

With roads plowed, snow on the trails, and food ready for the table, this weekend is expected to be busy one on the Tug Hill.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.