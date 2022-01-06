Advertisement

‘When snow hits, it’s like game day” for Tug Hill highway crews

Town of Pinckney highway crews work to keep ahead of the snow
Town of Pinckney highway crews work to keep ahead of the snow(WWNY)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF PINCKNEY, New York (WWNY) - The north country is known for its snow and it’s the Tug Hill that gets the most. But people who work and live there will tell you big snow storms are like their Super Bowls.

“They got their game faces on and they are all about it.”

Town of Pinckney Highway Superintendent Don Cook says some members of his team have been plowing snow in this region for more than 30 years, so, when snow hits, it’s like game day.

“The boys have been waiting for this, this storm. We have been fighting nuisance snow, you know, a couple inches of snow, ice, snow, sleet, rain, slush mainly, but now that we got some snow, the guys get a little excited we got something to plow,” said Cook.

As many people know, when a lake effect storm comes to town, the snow on Tug Hill pretty much doesn’t stop and that brings its own challenges.

“This is our fourth run here today already and it’s early afternoon, so we just have to stay ahead of it, keep going, and keep it plowed down to the bare road the best we can,” said Cook.

Also sharing in the snow-excitement are snowmobilers who will be a welcome sight for local business owners.

“We love to see it coming. The people that come in snowmobiling are super excited and they are happy. They are having a good time and, you know, everyone waits for this time of year,” said Tricia Garvin, owner, Tugger’s Bar & Grill.

Garvin says her phones were ringing off the hook Thursday - not to order take-out - but to find out how much snow has fallen.

And when they come, she’s ready to feed them.

“You adjust your food orders and who is going to work and how many people you are going to have on, so, yes, it is a lot of work making sure it is all going to happen,” said Garvin.

With roads plowed, snow on the trails, and food ready for the table, this weekend is expected to be busy one on the Tug Hill.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors captured video of FBI agents entering a camper on the property of 70 Champion Street.
Guns drawn, FBI agents raid homes, arrest West Carthage man
IRS
Accountant urges people to be on lookout for ‘critical’ IRS letter
Closings, delays & cancellations
Donna Milefski worries she'll run out of her pain medication.
Patients still struggle to get pain meds after losing doctor
The Lost Daughter
The Lost Daughter - Movie Review

Latest News

COVID-19 Deaths
1 new COVID death, hundreds of infections reported in region
Cliff Olney's Facebook post
‘The gloves are off:’ Olney calls out mayor, city attorney in Facebook post
BBJ Bootcamp and Fitness Center
Keeping in shape during the pandemic
One year since the January 6th riots took place at the U.S. Capitol.
In statement, Stefanik doubles down on January 6 actions