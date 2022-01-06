White-out conditions possible on Tug Hill later today

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lake effect snow started up overnight and is expected to continue all day and into tonight.

We could see white-out conditions on the Tug Hill later today.

A lake effect snow warning for Jefferson and Lewis counties will be in effect until 1 a.m. Friday.

Places where snow is most persistent could see from 7-13 inches.

There’s a winter weather advisory for southeastern St. Lawrence County until 7 p.m. today.

The snow will combine with strong winds to cause blowing and drifting. That could cause poor visibility and make travel difficult.

Watertown was getting hit early, but the band of lake effect snow is expected to shift south and focus on the Tug Hill.

As usual with lake effect snow, while some places will be hit hard, others might not see any snow at all.

Thursday’s highs will be in the low 30s.

Overnight lows will be in the upper teens.

We could see some snow Friday morning, but much of the day will be dry and cloudy. It will also be colder. Highs will be in the low 20s.

It will be mostly sunny and in the upper 20s on Saturday.

Sunday will have mixed precipitation and highs in the upper 30s.

Next week starts cold with highs only in the teens.

